82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper found dead in Fayetteville

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – Fort Bragg authorities say a death investigation is underway after an 82nd Airborne Paratrooper was found dead Thursday morning in Fayetteville.

Authorities say Pfc. Connor T. Brown, 19, of Chesterton, Indiana, was an Infantry Paratrooper with the 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Brown joined the Army in June, 2016 and completed Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training and Airborne School before being assigned to Fort Bragg.

“Connor Brown was among the young men and women who volunteered to serve his Nation in a time of war and for that we are forever grateful,” said Lt. Col. Robert McChrystal, commander of the 1st Battalion, 508th PIR.  “We now turn our attention to his family in their time of need.”

No further information has been released regarding circumstances surrounding Brown’s death or if authorities are looking for a suspect.

