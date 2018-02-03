Crews respond to house fire next to Raleigh fire station

Here’s a better idea of how close this home is to Raleigh Fire Station 26 on 3900 block of Barwell Road pic.twitter.com/nAMvyiyqzT — aj janavel (@ajjanavelnews) February 4, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Raleigh responded to a house fire on Saturday evening.

The fire was reported before 7 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Barwell Road in southeast Raleigh.

Crews did not have to travel far to fight the blaze — Raleigh fire station 26 is just across a street from the home.

The fire was so close to the station that the station’s fire crews are the ones who reported the blaze — and a hydrant on the station’s property was used to fight the flames.

At least six fire trucks were on the scene, and Wake County Animal Control also responded.

No one was at home when the fire broke out. There is no word on damage or possible injuries.

