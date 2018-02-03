Crews respond to house fire next to Raleigh fire station

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Raleigh responded to a house fire on Saturday evening.

The fire was reported before 7 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Barwell Road in southeast Raleigh.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Crews did not have to travel far to fight the blaze — Raleigh fire station 26 is just across a street from the home.

The fire was so close to the station that the station’s fire crews are the ones who reported the blaze — and a hydrant on the station’s property was used to fight the flames.

At least six fire trucks were on the scene, and Wake County Animal Control also responded.

No one was at home when the fire broke out. There is no word on damage or possible injuries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s