Deputies: Natalie Wood’s widower a ‘person of interest’ in her death as new witnesses emerge

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS News) – Authorities are labeling the death of actress Natalie Wood four decades ago as suspicious – and they’re calling her widower Robert Wagner a “person of interest.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the move Thursday.

Officials say newly interviewed witnesses described arguments aboard the yacht where Wood, Wagner and actor Christopher Walken were sailing before she died in 1981.

The 43-year-old actress was found drowned off the Southern California coast after a night of drinking. Rumors have long swirled about her demise, which at first was considered an accident.

At the time of her death, Wood was still filming “Brainstorm” in North Carolina, including scenes at Research Triangle Park, Duke University, Pinehurst and the Outer Banks. The movie’s ending had to be changed after her death.

After the case of her death was reopened in 1981, her death certificate was amended to include drowning and “other undetermined factors.”

Wagner has denied involvement in his wife’s death. His publicist declined to comment Thursday.

The new announcements in the case came hours after detectives told CBS News’ “48 Hours” that her then-husband, actor Robert Wagner, is now a person of interest.

Investigators want to speak with Wagner, now 87, about the circumstances surrounding her death one night in 1981, they say in interviews for “Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water” to be broadcast Saturday night at 10 p.m. on CBS North Carolina.

Wood drowned off the coast of Catalina Island in California in November 1981 after she went missing from the Splendour, her family’s yacht. Also aboard that night were Captain Dennis Davern, Wagner, and Wood’s friend and fellow actor, Christopher Walken. The next day, the actress was found floating in the water wearing a red down jacket and flannel nightgown.

After a two-week investigation, the death was ruled an accident. But, in 2011, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reopened the death investigation. And in 2012 the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office amended the death certificate, changing the manner of death from an accidental drowning to “drowning and other undetermined factors.”

Now, a statement obtained Thursday by CBS News from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Information Bureau reads that “for the first time, we have witness statements that portray a new sequence of events on the boat that night.”

“A witness provided details about hearing yelling and crashing sounds coming from the couple’s stateroom,” the statement read. It continued: “Shortly afterwards, separate witnesses identified a man and a woman arguing on the back of the boat. The witnesses believed that the voices belonged to Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner.”

The statement said that there isn’t enough to make an arrest at this moment and “this remains a suspicious death investigation.”

Detectives urged anyone with first-hand knowledge or any information to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Investigators say Wagner has refused to speak with them since the case was reopened. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina tells CBS News’ Erin Moriarty he doesn’t believe Wagner has told the whole story.

“I haven’t seen him tell the details that match … all the other witnesses in this case,” Corina says of Wagner. “I think he’s constantly … he’s changed the — his story a little bit. …and his version of events just don’t add up.”

