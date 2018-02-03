Evangelist Pat Robertson recovering after suffering stroke

By Published:
Robertson in a photo from CBN via WAVY-TV

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Televangelist Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering an embolic stroke.

In an online news release, The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded, says he was rushed to the nearest stroke center Friday after a family member recognized the onset of symptoms.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The release says that within minutes of receiving clot-busting drugs, Robertson was awake, responsive and able to move all his limbs.

The Virginia-based network says 87-year-old Robertson is alert and expected to make a full recovery.

In addition to founding The Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson hosts its flagship show “The 700 Club.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s