Kings Dominion getting rid of ‘Rebel Yell’ name for beloved roller coaster

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT/WAVY) — Kings Dominion is changing the name of one of its beloved roller coasters.

The “Rebel Yell” will now officially be called “Racer 75.”

The park says the name pays tribute to ACE, which stands for American Coaster Enthusiasts. The group was founded in 1978 after a roller-coaster-riding event on the “Rebel Yell.”

The “Rebel Yell” is a battle cry of Confederate soldiers in the Civil War.

There is no word from the park on whether the name change has anything to do with its Confederate roots.

Kings Dominion posted on their website that they are also renaming the “Ricochet” ride to “Apple Zapple” and making several other changes to the park.

