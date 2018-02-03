More than 4,000 participate in Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands ran or walked in the Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh on Saturday morning.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge is a race in which contestants run a total of five miles while eating 12 doughnuts in an hour, according to race organizers.

Not all contestants must eat doughnuts, but those who are “Challengers” (instead of ‘casual runners’) are required to eat the doughnuts, according to race organizers.

This year, there were more than 3,200 casual runners, according to the event’s website.

The race allows runners “to compete in a unique challenge of both athletic and gastrointestinal skill,” according to the race website.

There were nearly 1,550 challengers who finished the competition on Saturday, according to the event’s website.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge is a student-led, charity-based run managed by Park Scholars at N.C. State University and supports the North Carolina Children’s Hospital.

The tradition has raised more $1.3 million for the hospital since 2004.

