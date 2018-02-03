NC bridge worker stole $100,000 worth of materials from site, deputies say

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A worker on the North River Bridge in Carteret County stole more than $100,000 worth of bridge construction materials and tools, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said.

David Jonathan Reinhardt, 47, of Tampa, Florida, has been charged with two counts of felony larceny, two counts of possession of stolen property and thirteen counts of unauthorized use of a company vehicle.

Reinhardt was working at the North River Bridge job site as an employee of the Carolina Bridge Company.

At least 13 times, he used company vehicles, included four trips with an 18-wheeler, to take more than 1,100 feet of stolen aluminum bridge rail, 55 feet of metal piping, and other metal fittings and stolen bridge materials valued at over $100,000, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives said tools were also stolen on a daily basis after bridge workers shut down for the day.

Reinhardt lived in rental property near the bridge site, and deputies said he sold the bridge materials as scrap metal to a dealer in Craven County and sold the stolen tools to various spots in Jacksonville.

Reinhardt remains in the Carteret County Jail under a $35,300 bond and faces additional charges of obtaining property by false pretenses charges from Onslow and Craven counties.