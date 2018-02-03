Only gas station on NC Outer Banks island is pumping again

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP/WAVY-TV) — It’s a good thing Ocracoke Island in North Carolina is small enough to walk or bike around.

The island along the Outer Banks lost its only gas station for about a week.

Hyde County manager Bill Rich told The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, that the fuel provider for Ocracoke Station shut off the pumps for about a week because the owner couldn’t pay the bills.

Ocracoke Station was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. Rich says the owner has spent his money repairing the station while he awaits reimbursement from his insurance company.

“We had almost 18 inches (of water) in here and we went ahead with our insurance company and they advised us to go ahead and fix everything up and then they would pay us out,” Laurie Death, Ocracoke Station co-owner told WITN-TV.

Residents were forced to take the ferry to the mainland to refuel.

Now, as of Friday, a worker at Ocracoke Station told WAVY-TV that the pumps were working again. But, the employee also said that the only way to use them is with a credit card at the pump.

There is no timetable for when cash payments would be accepted for gas purchases.

