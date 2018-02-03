Pair charged in connection with Durham man’s broad-daylight murder, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man and Raleigh woman were arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a man in Durham earlier this week, police said.

Darelle Marquis Harper was killed outside a tire shop in a shopping center around noon Tuesday.

Harper, 31, was found dead from gunshot wounds in a parking lot near the intersection of N.C. 54 and N.C. 55, in the 2100 block of East N.C. 54, police said.

On Thursday, police released the names of two suspects – one wanted for murder and the other for accessory after the fact, authorities said.

Now, two days after the release of the names, the pair has been arrested, police say.

Tyrone Stanback Jr., 25, of Durham is charged with murder and Danon Elora Hirsch, 28, of Raleigh, is charged with felony accessory after the fact of murder, police said.

The pair were caught Saturday around 2:30 p.m. at the Comfort Suites at 5219 Page Road, police said.

Stanback and Hirsch are being held without bond.

