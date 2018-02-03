Rainy for Super Bowl Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Temperatures will remain cold on Saturday across central North Carolina. After starting out around 20 degrees, highs will only reach the lower 40s which is a good ten degrees colder than our normal high this time of year of 53. Clouds will roll in Saturday night in advance of our next weather maker.

Low pressure will move through central North Carolina on Sunday and bring widespread rain to the area. On average, a half inch to up to an inch of rain will be possible. Temperatures Sunday morning will start around freezing; and there is a chance, if the rain starts early enough, some areas west and north of the Triangle could have some freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Person County and areas west toward the Triad on Sunday morning from 4 am to 10 am. There will be a chance of a light glaze on sidewalks and bridges and overpasses in those areas.

Rain will continue into Sunday evening, then end west to east overnight. Therefore, Monday will be sunny but chilly. High pressure will be around through Tuesday, and temperatures will moderate on Tuesday into the middle 50s.

A cold front will approach on Wednesday and showers will become likely. It will also be milder with highs on Wednesday in the lower 60s.

Behind that front, clearing and cooler air will be around for the end of the work week.

Today will be mostly sunny and cold. The high will be 42. Winds will become southeast 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight will become cloudy. The overnight low will be 32. Winds will be south around 5 mph.

Sunday will be rainy. The high will be near 50; winds will be south 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 90 percent.

Sunday Night will be cloudy with rain during the evening then skies will be clearing overnight. The overnight low will be 34. Winds will be west around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday will be sunny. The high will be 47; winds will be northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 28.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Thursday will be clearing and cooler. The high will be 51; after a morning low of 38.

Friday will be partly sunny. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 29.

Next Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high will be 59; after a morning low of 38. The rain risk will be 4 0 percent.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9