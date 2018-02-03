Those throwing Super Bowl parties are wary of flu threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shoppers added tissues, sanitizers, and wipes to their Super Bowl grocery lists to defend against the flu

Saturday afternoon, the Kroger parking lot in Raleigh was packed with cars. Many shoppers, like Zachariah Claxton, were stocking up for their Super Bowl spreads.

Claxton says he’s making chili with his grandpa’s secret recipe.

“It’s memorized. I’m not writing it down. I don’t want anyone to steal it,” he said.

But Claxton was adding items to his grocery list that are not in grandpa’s recipe.

“Being flu season, we’ll definitely have some Germ-X,” he said.

Many other shoppers had the flu threat on their mind.

“This flu is a little dangerous right now, so we’re on the safe side the Lysol,” said Antwon Hinton.

Hinton was stocking up for the 15 guests he’s expecting at his Super Bowl party.

He says his menu usually scores big with his guests, but this year he’s also focusing on his flu defense.

“Wipes and sanitizers will be there,” he said.

Hinton has his own rules on how to stay healthy during his party.

First, he’s nipping “doubling dipping” right in the bud by providing everyone with personal bowls.

But he says it’s his number one rule which he thinks will keep the flu away from his party.

“If you got a cough please try to stay home,” he revealed.

The Red Cross agrees. They say if you feel sick, make sure to just skip the party.

They also suggest having plenty of soap and to use disposable hand towels.

Click here for a full list of the Red Cross suggestions.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: