Unborn baby, 4 others killed in crash on way to hospital for birth, SC officials say

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A single-vehicle crash in Darlington County Friday night left five people dead, including an unborn child, and multiple others injured.

According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, the crash happened before midnight Friday on Rogers Road, a two-lane road.

Hardee initially reported that two unborn children were killed in the crash but later corrected that information to be one unborn child and another child who was in the vehicle, but that child’s age was not released.

A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer carrying 11 people was traveling east and at some point left the road and overturned, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver and two other passengers were thrown from the vehicle and died.

Hardee identified the victims as Leonard Rouse, 52, Nakisha Rouse, 14, both of Darlington, Chikari Douglas-Rouse, 28, and her unborn child, and Baby Boy Douglas-Graham, of Hartsville.

The remaining people in the car were also thrown out and taken to McLeod Hospital with serious injuries, according to SCHP.

One person is still in critical condition after surgery. Two children are being airlifted to MUSC, according to Hardee.

Hardee said that one of the occupants of the vehicle was in labor and was being driven to the hospital for the delivery at the time of the crash.

The driver and two passengers who died were not wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“This collision represents the largest loss of life in a single collision in over 20 years in Darlington County,” said Hardee.

