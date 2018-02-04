Alcohol suspected as a factor in deadly NC crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Alcohol abuse is believed to be linked to a fatal North Carolina crash over the weekend that also sent three people to hospitals.

Charlotte police say the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup truck ignored a red light and turned into an oncoming car early Sunday.

WBTV reported the Ford Ranger and a Nissan Altima collided just before 2:25 a.m. on Milton Road at East WT Harris Boulevard.

Pickup driver 31-year-old Jose Coronado died at the scene, officials said.

Police say the three 25-year-old occupants of the Nissan Altima that crashed into the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Detectives say Coronado made a left turn into the path of the car.

Police say alcohol use by Coronado is suspected as a factor.

WBTV also reported that speed is not believed to be a factor and that the crash is still under investigation.

