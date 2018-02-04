NC travelers react to deadly Amtrak collision with freight train

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just hours after a deadly train crash, it was business as usual at other Amtrak stations across the country.

According to Amtrak’s schedule, the train that collided with a freight train in South Carolina made stops at stations in Raleigh, in Cary, and Southern Pines before the crash and derailment.

Melody Inglesby is blind and disabled so any kind of travel can prove challenging. But she says she’s never felt unsafe while riding with Amtrak.

“I feel safer on a train than I do on an airplane,” said Inglesby.

Two people are dead and more than 100 are recovering in the hospital after Amtrak train 91 collided with a CSX freight train around 2:30 Sunday morning in Cayce, South Carolina. The lead engine and some passenger cars derailed.

Inglesby says while it is scary, she believes accidents like this are rare and it won’t stop her from traveling by train.

“It’s just like everything,” Inglesby said. “It could happen. They do everything they can to keep people safe.”

The train was headed to Miami and made stops in Raleigh, Cary, and Southern Pines between 9 and 10:30 Saturday night before crashing in South Carolina early Sunday morning.

“It’s freaky,” said Dan Burkett, who stopped by the Raleigh Amtrak station to drop off a friend. “I think everybody’s freaked out whenever something like this strikes so close to home.”

Burkett says he’s a huge fan of mass transit but thinks accidents like this one prove our country needs to do better when it comes to safety.

“When I see this it’s really disappointing,” Burkett said. “Other countries that have developed passenger routes it doesn’t happen as often. I think it really (says) a lot about the state of Amtrak and the state of public transportation.”

Burkett says he would like to see Amtrak upgrade technology so all trains can automatically slow down or stop on the tracks.

That technology exists and Congress passed a law requiring all Amtrak trains to have automatic braking technology, but the deadline has been pushed back several times.

Right now all trains must have it by the end of 2018.

