Crowd at ‘Eagles Capital of Cary’ celebrates team’s 1st Super Bowl win

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight hours after the celebration and songs began, Philadelphia fans at Patrick Jane’s Bar and Bistro sang along to Queen’s “We Are the Champions” along with exclamations of joy and disbelief.

The restaurant’s owner, Kevin Hubbard, is a lifelong Eagles fan and is originally from Philadelphia.

“It was really depressing for me not to get watch the game with other Eagles fans, so I started a MeetUp, and slowly but surely it has started to snowball,” Hubbard said.

RELATED: Help us decide which Big Game ads are the best

The pizza parlor and bar became home to weekly watch parties during football season. The restaurant’s Super Bowl festivities kicked off at 3 p.m. Sunday, but fans arrived before that.

“Get to do some camaraderie before the game. Get to talk about roots and where you’ve been, and just love being together rooting for our team. And it’s even better — It’s so much sweeter when they win,” Felipe Cruz said.

Regular customers Bob Friedman, Jim Payne, and Dave Heberling have watched every Eagles game for the past several seasons at Patrick Jane’s.

Friedman said Sunday was a moment he’s waited for his entire life.

“My dad was a big fan and when he died, I said ‘he was hoping to see one in his lifetime’, and now I’m saying ‘I’m hoping to see a Super Bowl in my lifetime’,” Friedman said.

Friedman said before the game that his hopes were going to become a reality Sunday night, and added that it’s rare for a Philadelphia fan to say anything optimistic.

Payne agreed with the rarity. He said there would not be a repeat of the Super Bowl XXXIX game an unlucky 13 years earlier — when the Patriots beat the Eagles.

“That’s not going to happen like that today. No, no. it’s going to be a whooping. There’s going to be payback,” Payne said.

“No (anxiety). And that’s rare for an Eagles fan. That’s really rare for a Philadelphia fan.”

Heberling held outstretched his right arm as proof of his calmness — his hand was steady and still.

The crowd booed when Patriots fan Phil Brucato walked into the bar wearing a New England T-shirt and a Boston Red Sox cap.

He is close friends with the owners and staff, and described the reception as “friendly” as other customers began to shout “E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles” at him.

“I love these people here but the better team’s going to win tonight, so what can I tell you? I wanted to give them early condolences so they don’t feel too bad later,” Brucato said.

He left before kickoff, but one other Patriots fan stayed the entire game. Berry Richardson is the dishwasher at the restaurant, and he stayed in the back as the crowd celebrated their victory.

Friedman joked around 4 p.m. that the plan for an Eagles win was to go out into the parking lot after the game to flip over a car and set it on fire, then to climb light poles, and finally to get into fights with each other for no reason.

However, as the final seconds ticked off the clock and the Eagles clinched the championship, the fans at Patrick Jane’s behaved themselves.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: