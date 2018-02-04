Driver pulled over for broken tail light hid drugs in police car, officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who was found with meth and ecstasy tried to hide some other drugs in the back seat of a police car in Tennessee late last month, officials say.

Robert Hardison, 27, of Watertown was pulled over in Dekalb County after a sheriff’s deputy noticed a broken tail light on Jan. 25.

According to the Dekalb County sheriff, the deputy smelled marijuana during the stop and searched the vehicle.

During that search, the deputy says he found ecstasy, meth, and a handgun.

While seated in the back of the police cruiser, deputies said Hardison pulled pills from his pants, put some of them in his mouth and stashed the rest in the seat of the police car.

Hardison is charged with driving under the influence and drug possession.

