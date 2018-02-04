Human remains found by cyclist in NC mountain town

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/AP) – Police say human remains were found by a bypasser just off Hill Street in Asheville Saturday.

According to police, the remains were found by a bicyclist down an embankment at the scene.

The remains were discovered on private property near Isaac Dickson Elementary School.

Police say it’s too soon to know the age or gender of the remains found late Saturday.

Police Lt. Chuck Sams tells The Citizen-Times of Asheville that investigators are trying to determine how long the body had been there and the state of decomposition.

The investigation is expected to take several days.

