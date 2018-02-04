Human remains found by cyclist in NC mountain town

By and Published:
Police at the scene of the discovery of human remains on Saturday night. WSPA photo

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/AP) – Police say human remains were found by a bypasser just off Hill Street in Asheville Saturday.

According to police, the remains were found by a bicyclist down an embankment at the scene.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The remains were discovered on private property near Isaac Dickson Elementary School.

Police say it’s too soon to know the age or gender of the remains found late Saturday.

Police Lt. Chuck Sams tells The Citizen-Times of Asheville that investigators are trying to determine how long the body had been there and the state of decomposition.

The investigation is expected to take several days.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s