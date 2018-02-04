NC teen sought on sex offense and sexual battery charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man is wanted in Charlotte for multiple charges, including sexual battery and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 18-year-old Jordan Maddalon is wanted for second-degree sex offense, sexual battery, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

On Saturday, officers said Maddalon cut off his court-ordered electronic monitoring device and was last known in the area of 5800 Lake Forest Drive in Charlotte.

Maddalon was ordered to wear the device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Anyone with information on Maddalon’s whereabouts should immediately contact the electronic monitoring unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

