NC women charged with cocaine trafficking after home searched, deputies say

By Published:
WBTV photo of the seized drugs

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) — Two Lincolnton women were arrested for trafficking cocaine and possessing marijuana Friday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest came after detectives searched a residence near the 1300 block of West Highview Lane in Lincolnton.

Detectives seized more than 39 grams of cocaine and almost four ounces of marijuana from the residence. The drugs were approximately worth between $1,500 and $4,200.

Latrice Paulino, 22, was charged with one felony count each of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, probation violation, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

She was placed under an $85,000 secured bond on the drug charges and a no bond hold for the probation violation.

Kayla Velazquez was charged with one felony count each of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

She received a $70,000 secured bond.

