Rainy Sunday, then sunny Monday

anvplayer video=”WNCN:1819626″]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Low pressure will move through central North Carolina on Sunday and bring widespread rain to the area. On average, a half inch to up to an inch of rain will be likely. Areas in western North Carolina started Sunday with some snow, in central North Carolina only rain is expected, but some areas west and north of the Triangle could have some light freezing rain in the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will is in effect for Person County and areas west toward the Triad on Sunday morning until 10 am. There will be a chance of a light glaze on sidewalks and bridges and overpasses in those areas before rain washes any glaze away.

Rain will end quickly Sunday evening from the west to east. Overnight, skies will clear which will set us up for a sunny Monday, but it will be chilly. High pressure will be around through Tuesday. Temperatures will moderate on Tuesday into the middle 50s.

A cold front will approach on Wednesday and showers will become likely. It will also be milder with highs on Wednesday in the lower 60s.

Behind that front, clearing and cooler air will be around for the end of the work week. Another system will bring a chance of showers next weekend for Saturday and Sunday.

Today will be cloudy and rainy. The high will be 51. Winds will be south- southeast 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 100 percent.

Tonight will be clearing. The overnight low will be 33. Winds will be west around 5 mph.

Monday will be sunny. The high will be 45; winds will be northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night will be clear and cold. The overnight low will be 28. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 56; winds will be southeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Thursday will be clearing and cooler. The high will be 51; after a morning low of 38.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 29.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 38. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9