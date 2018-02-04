San Jose Sharks beat Hurricanes 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Sunday.

Timo Meier and Chris Tierney scored, and Aaron Dell stopped 29 shots for this first win in two weeks. The Sharks never trailed as they won their second straight following a four-game losing streak.

Sebastain Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who missed a chance to move into sole possession of the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot. Cam Ward made 23 saves and saw his personal three-game win streak snapped.

San Jose jumped in front early and stayed there most of the game.

Meier opened the scoring 4:06 into the first period. Joonas Donskoi took control of the puck in the right corner and passed to an uncovered Meier in front of the net, and he put a one-timer past Ward’s outstretched left pad.

Aho briefly tied it for the Hurricanes in the first. Jordan Staal intercepted a pass at the Sharks’ left faceoff circle and dished a backhander toward the goal line Aho, who beat Dell.

But San Jose took the lead back with 35 seconds left in the opening period, when Carolina once again left a man wide open in front of the net. This time it was Tierney, who settled a pass from Melker Karlsson in the corner and flipped a backhander past Ward.

Burns made it 3-1 just 2:03 into the second. Aided by a screen from Barclay Goordrow, Burns’ casual turnaround slap shot from the point slipped under Ward’s glove to give San Jose a comfortable two-goal cushion.

That was enough for Dell, who had a redemptive performance after allowing five and six goals, respectively, in his previous two starts. After allowing Aho’s goal, Dell stopped the final 25 shots he faced.

NOTES: Aho has eight goals in his last 10 games. … Meier leads the Sharks in goals (10) since Dec. 1. … Sharks D Justin Braun played his 500th career game. … Goodrow played his 100th game.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Wrap up their five-game road trip at Colorado on Tuesday.

Hurricanes: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday in the fifth of their eight-game homestand.

