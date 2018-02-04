Thousands without power in NC as ice hits areas west of Greensboro

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are thousands of power outages as ice built up on trees and power lines on Sunday near the Greensboro area.

WFMY-TV reported that a Duke Energy media spokesperson said crews are working to fix power outages across the Triad in time for Super Bowl.

As of 3:30 p.m. there were more than 2,000 outages in Stokes County and 3,200 in Forsyth County, the TV station reported.

A WFMY viewer also reported significant icing on trees in Kernersville and Stokesdale.

Closer to Charlotte, WBTV reported that ice was exceeding .2 inches, leading to downed trees and power outages in Morganton and Burke County.

Also, multiple vehicle crashes were also seen in the Burke County area.

Meanwhile, sudden strong wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible over central North Carolina through 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Winds recently gusted over 40 mph at the Burlington airport.

Areas for high wind gusts include Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, Chapel Hill, Goldsboro, Sanford, Henderson, Smithfield and Clinton.