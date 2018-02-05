1 deputy dead, 2 injured after trio of officers shot in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS News) — Police in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said they are responding to a “critical incident” after local reports of three officers being shot.
Authorities are responding to the scene in the area of North Murray Boulevard and Galley Road.
CBS affiliate KKTV posted images that showed police cruisers and ambulances at the crime scene.
KKTV later reported that a deputy was dead and two law enforcement officers were injured in the wake of a stolen car investigation.
The Colorado Springs Police Department said they were “working a critical incident” and “all suspects were accounted for.”
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it was also responding.
