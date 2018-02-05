2 dead after gunfight over loud music at NC mobile home park, sheriff says

SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are dead after a dispute about loud music led to a gunfight involving three people, Robeson County authorities say.

The altercation began in Cousins Mobile Home Park near Shannon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was called in at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two of the men involved left their homes and wound up confronting one another at the intersection of Charlie Drive and Rennert Road, deputies said.

Scott Chavis, 47, of Shannon, and Dakota Chase Hunt, 18, of Red Springs, exchanged gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

A third man, Jody Lee Hunt, brother of Dakota Hunt, ran up to the scene after hearing gunshots and also fired a weapon, according to deputies.

All three were hit, deputies said: Chavis died at the scene, Dakota Hunt died as he was being taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, and Jody Hunt is hospitalized in serious condition.

Deputies are still investigating. They ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s homicide division at (910) 671-3100.

