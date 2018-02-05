4 from Georgia busted in Moore County with meth, guns, cash, sheriff’s office says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people from Georgia were busted with more than 500 grams of meth, guns and thousands of dollars in cash during a drug bust in Moore County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The four people — two men and two women — were caught Feb. 3 during a drug operation conducted by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Two firearms, 534 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and $2,668 in United States currency was seized during the operation, according to the sheriff’s office. The meth had a street value of $64,000.

The four who were arrested have all been charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled-substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested have been identified as:

Brandon Duncan, 24, of Dewy Rose, Georgia. He was given a $400,000 secured bond and is being held in the Moore County Detention Center.

Olivia Court, 27, of Hoschton, Georgia. She was given a $350,000 secured bond and is being held in the Moore County Detention Center.

Bryan Court, 32, of Winder, Georgia. He was given a $425,000 secured bond and is being held in the Moore County Detention Center.

Kristin Blair, 24, of Dewy Rose, Georgia. She was given a $350,000 secured bond and is being held in the Moore County Detention Center.

All the suspects have court dates set for Feb. 13.

