Argument in NC mountains leads to machete attack, sheriff says

BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is in custody after he was accused of attacking another man with a machete, according to Transylvania County Sheriff David Mahoney.

The sheriff says it happened Sunday around 6:45 p.m. on Asheville Highway.

The victim and suspect were acquaintances and an apparent argument led to the attack, according to Mahoney.

The victim had substantial injuries to his hand, but they aren’t believed to be life threatening.

Dakota Ray Griffith, 30, of Pisgah Forest has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He is being held in the Transylvania County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.

