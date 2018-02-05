Argument in NC mountains leads to machete attack, sheriff says

BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is in custody after he was accused of attacking another man with a machete, according to Transylvania County Sheriff David Mahoney.
The sheriff says it happened Sunday around 6:45 p.m. on Asheville Highway.
The victim and suspect were acquaintances and an apparent argument led to the attack, according to Mahoney.
The victim had substantial injuries to his hand, but they aren’t believed to be life threatening.
Dakota Ray Griffith, 30, of Pisgah Forest has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
He is being held in the Transylvania County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: ‘I LEFT HIM FOR 5 MINUTES,’ MOM CHARGED AFTER BABY SCALDED IN BATHTUB DIES
- ‘I THOUGHT THAT I WAS DEAD,’ NC MAN SAYS OF AMTRAK CRASH THAT KILLED 2, HURT 100+
- VIRGINIA MOM SPEAKS OUT AFTER 5-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER DROWNS AT HOTEL POOL PARTY
- PARENTS OF NC PIZZA HUT ROBBERY SUSPECT QUESTION WHY WORKER FATALLY SHOT THEIR SON
- KNIGHTDALE MAN IMPREGNATES BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER, PLANS TO MARRY HER, WARRANTS SAY