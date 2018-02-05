Chapel Hill license plate office reopens after arrests

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — After closing down amid multiple arrests, a Chapel Hill license plate office is open again.

“We’re putting two sets of eyes on everything,” said Byron Neal, the manager of the DMV office.

Last summer, three former employees of the DMV office were charged with accessing a government computer to defraud.

“I actually used the last company a year ago that ended up getting in trouble and so there’s a little bit of a concern,” Wes Tubel of Chapel Hill said.

Tubel was one of the first in line Monday as The Neal Agency, LLC, took over the office off East Franklin Street.

“We’ve got some experience in this business, so that’s kind of helped us get ready to go the first day,” Neal said.

Neal, the new manager, told CBS North Carolina he is aware it’s past and is making sure it doesn’t happen again.

He said, “It really comes down to training and trust with our employees. And, like I said, we’ve been doing this long enough to know what to look for in the people that we’re hiring.”

As for residents that make the yearly trip, Tubel said, “At the end of the day, we just have to trust that everything is going to be okay.”