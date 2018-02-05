College student found murdered in her apartment the day after her birthday, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Warren who attended Youngstown State University was found murdered in Columbus last week.

Officers found the body of Rachael Anderson at about 2:15 p.m. Jan. 29 inside an apartment in the 3000 block of Allegheny Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. She had just turned 24 the day before.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, what caused her death, but the homicide unit is currently investigating,” Columbus Sgt. Dean Worthington said.

An autopsy was performed the next day but the results have not yet been released.

Investigators said they haven’t ruled anything out in her case but currently, they don’t have any suspects or motives.

“From here, the homicide detectives will wait for the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death and, of course, they’ll continue to look for any witnesses and suspects that may be out there,” Worthington said.

Anderson hadn’t shown up for work at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Home in Columbus that day and couldn’t be reached by phone.

Records show Anderson graduated from Warren G. Harding High School. She attended YSU, where she made the Dean’s List in 2015 and majored in prerequisites for mortuary science, according to the university’s website.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s death is asked to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or leave an anonymous tip with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

This is the 11th homicide case in Columbus so far this year.