Crews begin clearing areas for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some work is already underway in North Carolina on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline as crews are clearing trees in North Carolina, including Cumberland and Northampton counties.

Some homeowners who live along the path of the pipeline are expressing concern.

Tom Clark got choked up when he talked about the land where he calls home.

“This land has come up through the soles of my feet,” he said. “It’s in here,” Clark said while patting his chest.

Clark said his home in Wade, in Cumberland County, is right near where the pipeline will go.

He was there Friday in Raleigh when demonstrators spoke out against North Carolina allowing the pipeline.

“My concern is about the safety hazards of the pipeline,” Clark said.

Around his land, there are signs, “No pipeline, no disaster.”

The governor’s office said the state is taking the necessary steps to insist on clean water and good air quality along the pipeline.

Last week, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan talked about the pipeline at an environmental compliance conference.

“The ACP can move forward within the very strict terms of its 401 water quality permit,” Regan told the audience.

Johnston County Businessman Durwood Stephenson, director of the U.S. 70 Corridor Commission, said the pipeline will bring natural gas and infrastructure to the I-95 corridor.

Stephenson said the area could use the economic boost.

The pipeline will go through eight North Carolina counties along the I-95 corridor.

“Every economic group from Johnston County to the coast is touting it as a real opportunity of a lifetime,” said Stephenson.

Clark is not sure when work will start near his house, but he said he will be keeping a close watch out for it.

“This is home,” he said.

