Driver hits Person County school bus in head-on crash, Roxboro police say

The damaged Person County school bus. Photo from Roxboro police.

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Roxboro police say a driver hit a Person County school bus head-on during a crash on Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. on Madison Boulevard near Oak Street, Roxboro police said in a news release.

A 53-year-old driver of a car turned left from Madison Boulevard onto Oak Street, hitting the bus, which had seven students on board, police said.

No students were injured.

The man who was driving the car that hit the bus was taken to Person Memorial with minor injuries, police said.

Police said they expect to charge the driver with not having a license, left of center, fail to yield right of way, and unsafe movement.

