Drunk driver with baby son in her car ran over teen girl’s foot, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a Warren woman ran over the foot of a family member and drove drunk with her child in the vehicle.

At 12:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Stewart Drive NW.

A woman there told officers that 32-year-old Doris Brantley came to pick up her son at which time she became belligerent.

She said Brantley drove through the yard in reverse, causing a man to jump out of the way and injure his hand. An 18-year-old female said Brantley then ran over her foot.

During this time, Brantley’s 1-year-old son was in the vehicle, according to a police report.

Police spotted Brantley driving on Stewart Drive and said she took off in reverse at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then drove over a curb and nearly hit a tree before returning to the roadway.

Police said Brantley eventually stopped.

Her son, who was not secured in a car seat, was crying, according to police.

Police said Brantley smelled of alcohol and was yelling and screaming.

She’s charged with domestic violence, driving while under the influence, reckless operation, child restraint and endangering children.

Monday, she pleaded not guilty to the charges. She’s scheduled to appear in court again at 10:15 a.m. March 1.

In March of 2016, Brantley was charged with drug trafficking when police reported that she was found to be hiding several crack cocaine rocks as well as heroin, packaged for sale.

She pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and drug possession charges and was sentenced to complete a drug court program, according to court records.

