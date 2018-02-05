Dry and cool to start the work week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Low pressure moved through central North Carolina on Sunday bringing widespread rain to the area. Most areas received between a half inch to up to an inch of rain. Areas in western North Carolina started Sunday with some wintry weather, but by the time the precipitation made its way to central North Carolina by mid morning, surface temperatures were above freezing and no freezing rain was reported.

The high in the Triangle on Sunday was 56, after a morning low of 33. The high in Fayetteville made it up to 62, after a morning low of 31. The normal high this time of year is 53, with a normal low of 33.

Skies will be clearing west to east tonight. Overnight temperatures will drop close to freezing. The clearing overnight will set us up for a sunny Monday, but it will be chilly. High pressure will be around through Tuesday. Temperatures will moderate on Tuesday into the middle 50s.

A cold front will approach on Wednesday and showers will become likely. It will also be milder with highs on Wednesday in the lower 60s.

Behind that front, clearing and cooler air will be around for the end of the work week. Another system will bring a chance of showers next weekend for Saturday and Sunday.

Rest of Tonight will have clearing skies. The overnight low will be 33. Winds will be west around 5 mph.

Monday will be sunny. The high will be 45; winds will be northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night will be clear and cold. The overnight low will be 28. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The high will be 56; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Thursday will be clearing and cooler. The high will be 51; after a morning low of 38.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 50; after a morning low of 29.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 38. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9