Durham City Council to discuss fixing congestion on US 15-501

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the most congested roads in our area will be the topic of discussion for Durham city leaders later today.

Officials say the current highway facilities on U.S. 15-501 aren’t cutting it and they know that more and more people are moving to the area every day.

The stretch that officials will look at is a little more than five and a half miles from Durham to Chapel Hill.

Durham City Council meets tonight and will vote on a contract for a study of the area. They hope the study will identify transportation problems, while addressing what can be done with the land available to make your commute lss congested.