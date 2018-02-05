Durham construction worker injured by falling roof



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A construction worker was injured when roof trusses on an 3-story apartment building he was working on fell on him Monday morning, the Durham Fire Department said.

The accident occurred about 9 a.m. at a complex under construction in the 5800 block of Farrington Road.

Rescuers used a ladder truck to get the worker from the roof.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, fire officials said.

