DWI motorist hit NC pedestrian then crashed truck into pond, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A man is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his pickup truck in Wilmington early Monday morning and then driving the truck into a pond.

According to a release sent by the Wilmington Police Department, an officer saw Robert Bickford speeding on Market Street around 2:20 a.m.

Police say Bickford pulled into a parking lot and tried to escape by making a left-hand turn onto Market Street.

Bickford allegedly jumped the median and continued driving down the westbound lanes before attempting to turn right onto Dapple Court.

He then hit the curb and struck a pedestrian before driving the pickup truck into a retention pond in front of Staybridge Suites of Wilmington.

Bickford was able to get out of the truck before it sank.

He took off on foot but was arrested a short time afterward.

The pedestrian suffered a broken leg and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Bickford was not hurt in the crash.

He is charged with aggravated felony speeding to elude arrest, felony hit and run, felony serious injury by vehicle-DWI, DWI, and failure to maintain lane.

Bickford was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $47,500 bond.

