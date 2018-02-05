John Mahoney, who played dad on ‘Frasier,’ dies at 77

John Mahoney
FILE - In this July 26, 2010 file photo, actor John Mahoney arrives at the premiere of "Flipped" in Los Angeles. Mahoney’s longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Mahoney died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced. He was 77. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on “Frasier” has died. He was 77.

Mahoney’s longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Monday that Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

Mahoney played Martin Crane, father of Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier and David Hyde Pierce’s Niles. The series, a hit spinoff of “Cheers,” aired from 1993 to 2004.

Mahoney’s recent roles included guest appearances on “Hot in Cleveland” and a 2015 episode of “Foyle’s War.”

Mahoney was also known as the actor who played a jailed dad in the 1980s classic movie “Say Anything,” also starring Ione Skye and John Cusack.

Mahoney also played a key father role in the 1996 movie “She’s the One” about a pair of brothers.

The British-born Mahoney made Chicago his adopted hometown.

