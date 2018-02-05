NC couple had young children around loaded shotgun, heroin, sheriff’s office says

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rowan County couple is accused of having at least one loaded gun and drugs near their children.

Lamar Rashad Alston, 27, and Jordan Taylor Dunn, 22, are accused of selling and distributing heroin from their home in Meadow Avenue in Spencer. Deputies say the couple’s children, which are all under age six, were in “close proximity” to the heroin.

Deputies say after issuing a search warrant at the couple’s home, they found two guns, multiple digital scales with heroin residue, plastic baggies used to package the heroin, and a substance believed to be heroin.

Deputies say one of the children was left with a loaded 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun “in a manner that the juvenile had clear access to the weapon, to wit: hanging on a wall in the child’s room.”

Alston was charged with child abuse, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, two counts of possession of heroin, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Dunn was charged with child abuse, sell and deliver heroin, three counts of possession with intent o sell and deliver heroin, and two counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.

The children involved were placed with a grandparent.

Both Alston and Dunn were placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. Alston was given a $100,000 secured bond and Dunn received a $60,000 bond.

The couple is awaiting trial.

