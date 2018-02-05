NC town councilman resisted officer during traffic stop, police say

By Published:
Quentin Jackson in a photo from WAVY.

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) – A Hertford Councilman was arrested on Thursday after resisting an officer during a traffic stop.

According to an arrest report from the Hertford Police Department, an officer stopped Quentin Jackson’s vehicle near the intersection of King Road and Edenton Road because his vehicle displayed fictitious tags.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The arresting officer said in the report that Jackson tried to delay his investigation and did not comply when the officer asked him to return to his vehicle.

Jackson was also charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing the officer.

He was arrested and later released on bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s