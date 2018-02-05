NC town councilman resisted officer during traffic stop, police say

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) – A Hertford Councilman was arrested on Thursday after resisting an officer during a traffic stop.

According to an arrest report from the Hertford Police Department, an officer stopped Quentin Jackson’s vehicle near the intersection of King Road and Edenton Road because his vehicle displayed fictitious tags.

The arresting officer said in the report that Jackson tried to delay his investigation and did not comply when the officer asked him to return to his vehicle.

Jackson was also charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing the officer.

He was arrested and later released on bond.

