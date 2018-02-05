NC woman hits, kills road worker on I-95 in Virginia, police say

STONY CREEK, Va. – A Virginia Department of Transportation contractor was killed in a work zone crash involving a North Carolina woman late Saturday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened after 11:15 a.m. on southbound Interstate 95 near the 35-mile marker, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police said 27-year-old Samantha Hughes of Wilmington, North Carolina, was driving a 2015 Honda Civic southbound on Interstate 95 at the 35 mile-marker.

Hughes looked down taking her eyes off the road and struck 25-year-old Dustin Michael Warden of Carson, Virginia, while he was out of his vehicle setting up a shoulder closure for a mobile work zone, police said.

Warden died at the scene. Hughes was not injured.

One driver, Ben Sterett, said he notices the risks involved while driving the roadway each day.

“These workers, they live a pretty dangerous life,” Sterett said. “People texting, just looking down for a second, you cross that white line, that’s scary for them, that’s a very dangerous job.”

Hughes was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

VDOT released a statement on the work zone crash Saturday afternoon:

Our VDOT family is deeply saddened by the loss of a contract worker this morning on Interstate 95 in Prince George. Please keep this worker’s family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts during this difficult time. Safety is VDOT’s number one priority. We’re working with our partners in law enforcement to determine the cause of the crash and to provide support for the other workers at the scene.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: