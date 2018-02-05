NCDOT looks to use drones to help save lives

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Department of Transportation officials are working with medical officials at Wake Med to try and use drone technology to help save lives.

“One of the big things we want to do is use these drones to deliver lifesaving medical supplies,” said James Pearce with NCDOT’s Division of Aviation.

Pearce said drones can help cut down the time it would take to transport medical supplies.

“Even if we’re just talking 15, 20, 30 minute savings, that could save somebodies life,” said Pearce.

The plan is to work with WakeMed to transport blood.

The issue is if you can’t see your drone in the air – you’re breaking the law.

“Obviously if you’re trying to fly across town that’s a bit of a problem,” said Pearce.

NCDOT is applying its proposal to an FAA pilot program. If accepted, the program would temporarily allow these medical supply drones to fly out of the sight line.

The program would start in May and take place in Raleigh, Charlotte, and the Outer Banks.

NCDOT also will use much different drones than you usually see in the air.

Pearce says the plan is to teammate up with drone company Zipline and Matternet to transport the blood.

However, NCDOT will be one of about 200 organizations entering the pilot program. Pearce says the FAA will only selected about 10, or 5 percent of the entrants.

