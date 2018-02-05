Off-duty fire captain shot dead after golf cart altercation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the slaying of an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain. Scottsdale police say 21-year-old Hezron Parks is being held on the charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities say 34-year-old Kyle Brayer was shot in the head following an altercation early Sunday.

Police say Brayer was riding on the back of a golf cart with several other people in Scottsdale when a man driving in a red Scion coupe began driving closely and bumping the rear end of the cart, CBS affiliate KPHO reports.

They say Brayer got out of the cart and approached the driver and was shot in the head.

The suspect then sped away from the scene, striking numerous other cars in the process.

Brayer was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The mayor of Tempe, Mark Mitchell, released a statement regarding Brayer’s death Sunday afternoon.

Tempe lost one of our own today to an act of senseless violence. Fire Captain Kyle Brayer was a valued member of our Fire Medical Rescue Team & my thoughts go out to his family, friends & fellow firefighters. If you have info on this horrific crime, please contact Scottsdale PD. — Mayor Mark Mitchell (@AZMayorMitchell) February 4, 2018