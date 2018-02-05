Police: Man sexually assaults woman inside UNCC hall, assaults another in parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is being sought in connection with sexually assaulting two women in the University City area Sunday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted inside a residence hall on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s campus on Darryl McCall Circle around 8 a.m.

The victim told campus police that the man gained access inside her residence hall in Greek Village and made a “lewd comment” at her. The man then ran towards the victim and sexually assaulted her before fleeing from the hall, campus police said.

Police say a second woman, who is in her 40s, was assaulted “in the same manner” in the parking garage of the University Crossing Apartments on University City Boulevard. Police say a man approached the woman, sexually assaulted her and then fled from the scene.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both incidents. He is described as a black man who is in his 20s, officers say. He is around 5 foot 9, with a thin build and a medium complexion, according to police.

The university released an alert to students Sunday and said the man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black shoes and a knit beanie.

According to the university’s statement, a person who matched the description of the man was last seen walking in the Mallard Green Apartment complex. Campus police said officers lost sight of the man and he has not been seen since.

CMPD plans to increase patrols in apartment complexes near the school following the reported assaults.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

