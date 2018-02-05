Police say pics show minivan used in Durham kidnapping

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released new photos of the minivan they say was used to kidnap a 26-year-old Durham man last month.

Four men bundled Charleston Prentice Goodman into a Honda Odyssey, police said. The kidnappers struck at about 6:20 p.m. on a Sunday, seizing Goodman only feet away from the apartment he shares with his mother at the South Terrace at Auburn Apartments in Durham, she told CBS North Carolina.

Police believe the minivan was silver and say it might have been a 2005-2008 model. The passenger side sliding door on the van had damage that made it difficult to close, police said.

Four men were involved in the attacks, police said. One had dreadlocks and another was wearing an Adidas striped track suit, they said.

Neighbors said they received an email from the complex’s management. It said the victim was not a lease-holder at the complex and that the subjects were known to him.

EARLIER: Durham mom distraught after police say missing son was forced into van

Police wouldn’t confirm that, citing the ongoing investigation.

Goodman is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: