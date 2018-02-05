Police warn about viral child pornography video on Facebook Messenger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WSPA/WNCN) – Police departments across the country are warning users to not share a video that’s been circulating on Facebook Messenger.

Authorities say the video shows a pornographic image of a young girl and an adult man.

Columbus, Ohio, police say agencies from several other states have received reports.

ColumbusPolice, has received several calls regarding a video containing child porn being received via Facebook Messenger. Agencies from Missouri, Alabama and Tennessee have also received reports. Federal authorities have been notified. DO NOT OPEN OR FORWARD THE LINK!!! — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 3, 2018

After the video began circulating on Facebook, several law enforcement agencies throughout the country began investigating.

Those agencies are also warning people to not share the video because doing so is illegal.

If someone sends it to you, you should report it to Facebook and your local law enforcement agency.

Do not send this video to CBS North Carolina.

Some people are sharing the video in a misguided attempt to catch the person who made it, police said.

“Sharing said image is considered distribution and you could be criminally charged for doing so,” the department said. “We understand that sharing information sometimes brings a criminal to justice, but sharing amongst Facebook friends is not the way to do it.”

According to Memphis police, the video is being handled by a law enforcement agency in Alabama.

Other agencies, including the Chicago Police Department, have said they are investigating as well. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, social media users began contacting authorities “regularly” to report the video Friday night.

