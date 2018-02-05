Suspect in death of Colts player had been deported twice, was in U.S. illegally

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of killing a Colts player and an Uber driver while operating under the influence was in the country illegally and had twice been deported.

37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala was using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales when he was arrested. According to Indiana State Police, he had been deported in 2007 and 2009 and was in the U.S. illegally. The Guatemalan citizen is being held for U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and is currently in the Marion County Jail. He was also driving without a license.

The crash killed Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson, 26, and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe of Avon.

They had pulled to the side of I-70 near Holt Road because Jackson had become ill. Police say Orrego-Savala hit Jackson and Monroe just before 4 a.m. in a black Ford F-150. One victim was thrown from crash onto the center lane of I-70. That victim was later struck by an ISP trooper who was responding to the crash.

Orrego-Savala tried to flee the scene on foot and was arrested on the ramp to Holt Road by an ISP trooper.

“It appears that somebody got behind the wheel of a vehicle after having consumed alcohol and now we have tragic consequences that are going to affect many, many lives because of somebody’s poor decision,” said Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police.

Orrego-Savala faces preliminary charges that include causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, according to online records.

