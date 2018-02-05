VIDEO: Scary coyote growls at NC pair, attacks their car

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A coyote was caught on camera growling at two people in Huntersville and attacking the car they were in Saturday night.

John Schroter spotted the animal around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Ranson and Dallas Streets. Schroter posted the video and photos on Facebook after calling 911.

“Saw a [most likely] rabid coyote in my neighborhood tonight,” Schroter wrote.

“I was trying to scare it off from attacking the neighbor’s dogs and let it return to nature. But then it turned, bared its bloody teeth and attacked my car. So I called 911.”

In the video, the coyote can be seen near a fence with at least one dog on the other side.

The coyote then runs off camera and the woman recording tries to find it. When she finally does, it’s a scary sight.

The coyote was standing in the headlights of the car growling. It then dashed toward the front of the vehicle and out of view.

Schroter can be heard saying it was attacking the car.

Because the coyote was showing signs of possible rabies, CMPD Animal Care & Control (AC&C) responded. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the animal lying in a grassy area just off the road. They said the coyote was injured when they located it.

One officer was able to catch the coyote with a pole while it was tranquilized. It was then taken to the shelter where it was euthanized.

The coyote was sent to Raleigh to be tested for rabies, but officials say it may have been acting differently because it was “injured and scared.”

AC&C said despite the animal’s injury, they always err on the side of caution in case any reports came in of the coyote coming into contact with a person or another animal in the area.

As of Monday afternoon, officials said, no reports have come in.

