VIDEO: Toddler found frozen to death on front porch

AKRON, Ohio (CNN) — Police in Ohio are investigating after a two-year-old girl was found frozen to death on her front porch on Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m., the girl’s mom frantically called 911, reporting that she found her daughter frozen outside.

A dispatcher instructed her, “You’re gonna carefully tilt the head back, you’re gonna pinch her nose closed and completely cover her mouth with your mouth and then blow two regular breaths into the lungs.”

Temperatures that day ranged between 12 and 19 degrees.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the toddler was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she died.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office in northeast Ohio will determine how the child died.

Neighbor Crystal Lucas says the woman who lives in the apartment kept to herself and had two children, the two-year old-girl and a boy.

“I cried because I just don’t understand how a two year old could be outside and you not know,” Crystal said.

She was surprised when police officers knocked on her door.

“It was freezing and that was my biggest worry when the cops came, when they started asking about the kids, they didn’t divulge what was really going on, but when he asked about the kids, obviously something was going on and I was worried,” Crystal said.

Neighbors say they would occasionally hear people arguing outside of the apartment.

Crystal says she has seen both children outside alone before.

“I’ve had to take the baby home ’cause she’ll be outside playing. It was a few times that I had to take both of her kids home,” she said.

Local news outlets reporting on the incident say they tried knocking on the apartment door, but no one answered.

Police have not identified the girl or her mother.

