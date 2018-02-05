Villanova, Virginia, Purdue stay 1-2-3 atop latest AP Top 25

By Published:
Eric Paschall, Khadeen Carrington
Villanova forward Eric Paschall (4) gets the ball away from Seton Hall guard Khadeen Carrington (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Villanova, Virginia and Purdue are making themselves comfortable atop the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in Monday’s latest poll, followed by the second-ranked Cavaliers and the third-ranked Boilermakers. It marked the fourth straight week that with the trio sitting 1-2-3 in the poll as they continue extended winning streaks.

Michigan State climbed a spot to No. 4, followed by No. 5 Xavier.

Sixth-ranked Cincinnati moved to its highest ranking since January 2004, followed by No. 7 Texas Tech reaching its highest ranking since March 1996. And eighth-ranked Auburn has its highest ranking since January 2000.

Ninth-ranked Duke and No. 10 Kansas rounded out the top 10. They slid along with fellow national powers Arizona and Kentucky after losses in an upset-filled weekend.

N.C. State received 12 votes.

