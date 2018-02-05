Villanova, Virginia, Purdue stay 1-2-3 atop latest AP Top 25

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Villanova, Virginia and Purdue are making themselves comfortable atop the AP Top 25.
The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in Monday’s latest poll, followed by the second-ranked Cavaliers and the third-ranked Boilermakers. It marked the fourth straight week that with the trio sitting 1-2-3 in the poll as they continue extended winning streaks.
Michigan State climbed a spot to No. 4, followed by No. 5 Xavier.
Sixth-ranked Cincinnati moved to its highest ranking since January 2004, followed by No. 7 Texas Tech reaching its highest ranking since March 1996. And eighth-ranked Auburn has its highest ranking since January 2000.
Ninth-ranked Duke and No. 10 Kansas rounded out the top 10. They slid along with fellow national powers Arizona and Kentucky after losses in an upset-filled weekend.
N.C. State received 12 votes.
