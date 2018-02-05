Wake County school bus involved in minor crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County school bus was involved in a minor crash in Raleigh on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. along Anderson Drive at its intersection with Glenwood Avenue.

The mirror of the school bus was damaged in the crash at 2206 Anderson Drive, officials said.

No one was injured. Police said the driver took a tight turn and the mirror on the bus hit a pole.

“The bus stopped because WCPSS protocol is that the driver cannot move until a supervisor arrives,” Raleigh police spokeswoman Dia Harris said in an email.

The crash appeared to be blocking a lane of traffic in the area.

The children on the bus were middle school and high school students from Enloe and Longview schools.

Around 4:30 p.m., another bus arrived at the scene to transport the remaining students to their destinations.

