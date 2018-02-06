2 inmates escape from Duplin County Jail, search underway

KENANSVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Duplin County Communications confirms two inmates at Duplin County Jail have escaped.

The sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Frankie Maurice Williams, Jr., and 24-year-old Adam Keith Bell both escaped from the Duplin County Jail sometime on Monday.

Authorities say Williams is a black man who is 5 foot 9 and about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bell is described as white man with blue eyes and sandy color hair. He is 6 foot 2 and weights about 145 pounds.

